Make your cocktails with Portland made barware

Professional Bartender Lucas Plant uses local artists and metal smiths to make barware.

Since Bull in China launched in 2014 it has sold to customers around the world and across the country.

Plant says barware is often sold overseas, so his business makes it accessible to everyone from the professional mixer to the cocktail enthusiast.

For more information visit BullInChinaPDX.com.

