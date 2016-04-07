'Shelter in place' order lifted at Linn Benton Lincoln ESD building in Albany

People in the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District building in Albany were ordered to shelter in place Thursday morning.

No employees or visitors were allowed into the building or on the campus due to an "emergency situation," according to a district alert.

Police said a "suspicious" metal box was found outside the building at 8:43 a.m. The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate.

The box was determined to not be a threat, according to police, and the shelter in place order was lifted by 11 a.m.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.