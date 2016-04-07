Teen passenger dies in two-car crash on Hwy 47 near Gaston

A 14-year-old passenger died in a two-car crash on Highway 47 south of Gaston.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 29 at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on the highway when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with a northbound vehicle that had entered the southbound lane.

The Chrysler slid sideways and traveled into the northbound lane, where it was hit on the passenger side by a 2001 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Chrysler, 18-year-old Stephanie Cadd of Hillsboro, was flown to the hospital with critical injuries. Her passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Jill Yoder, 57, of Hillsboro, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car that crossed into the oncoming lane called law enforcement to report they may have been involved in the crash. That person is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Highway 47 was closed for more than four hours following the crash.

