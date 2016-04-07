US Marshals: NY rape suspect dubbed 'Zombie Mike' may be in Oregon

Wanted rape suspect Michael Hawkins is known as "Zombie Mike" due to his poor hygiene, according to investigators. (Photos: U.S. Marshals Service)

Michael Steven Hawkins is wanted for rape in New York and the U.S. Marshals Service said he may be in Oregon. (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

A man accused of sexually abusing a wheelchair-bound woman in New York may be in Oregon, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals are searching for 29-year-old Michael Steven Hawkins. He goes by the nickname "Zombie Mike" because of his poor hygiene, according to investigators.

He has personal ties to New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Oregon, California and Florida. Marshals said his current location is unknown, but he could be in Oregon.

He is described as someone who can hide anywhere, including wooded areas, and survive off scraps. He is also known to work for traveling carnival companies around the country.

Hawkins is accused of raping a wheelchair-bound woman in her apartment in New York in June 2012. The woman reported the crime the next day and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hawkins remained undetected by law enforcement until the following November when he was accused of sexually assaulting another woman.

In that case, Hawkins was invited by a friend to a gathering in Rotterdam, New York. Investigators said he sexually assaulted the wife of that friend.

Hawkins is a 5-foot-9 white man weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His unique physical characteristics include a 1 1/2-inch scar on his face, a burn mark scar on his right arm and a chest tattoo of the grim reaper.

According to friends, he is known to have a temper and abuse alcohol.

A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading directly to Hawkins' arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.