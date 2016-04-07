Firefighters respond to tents on fire at SE Portland homeless camp

Firefighters responded to burning tents at a homeless camp in southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called out to Southeast Water Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters said three to four tents were on fire and fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Explosions were also reported involving camp stove propane tanks.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said around 20 people were living at the homeless camp.

