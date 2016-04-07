Police searching for missing 60-year-old Philomath man

Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old Philomath man last seen in his SUV on Tuesday.

Benton County Search and Rescue used ground and air resources to search remote areas of the county all day Thursday for Curt Braun.

Braun was last seen in his red 2000 Ford Explorer at Philomath Truax Towne Pump on Main Street at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The search is set to continue Friday in surrounding counties.

Braun has gray thinning hair, glasses and a goatee. His Ford Explorer has Oregon plates 251CXK.

Anyone with information about Braun is asked to call the sheriff's office at 541-766-6911.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.