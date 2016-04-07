Suspect stopped with pounds of heroin, meth in car pleads guilty

A drug trafficking suspect caught with one pound of heroin and four pounds of methamphetamine in his car has pleaded guilty in court, according to the Department of Justice.

Rafael Zapien, 23, was stopped on Highway 20 in Benton County in August 2014 for speeding and suspicion of drunk driving.

A K-9 later alerted on a plastic container inside the car's center console that contained the drugs. Investigators said Zapien's fingerprints were on the container.

Zapien pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Thursday to the charge of possessing heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Zapien is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

