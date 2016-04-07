Wanted child sex abuse suspect checks into hospital under false name, dies

Police have learned that a wanted child sex abuse suspect who had been on the run for two years is dead.

David Pasiemiak was indicted by a Washington County grand jury in early 2014 for multiple sex crimes. Police said he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl over the course of two years.

The search for Pasiemiak was highlighted as recently as December 2015 when another suspect in the case, David Brooker, was convicted on eight counts of felony sex abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Police also put out a request for the public's help locating Pasiemiak in October 2015.

Police said they have learned Pasiemiak died at a Portland hospital in February 2016.

Investigators said he checked himself into the hospital using the name of an acquaintance. He died of natural causes on Feb. 12.

His body was transferred to a funeral home in Tualatin. When a funeral home employee contacted a family member regarding the death, it was discovered Pasiemiak had used a false name.

The family member said the person they were calling about was very much still alive, and in fact was in the same room as the family member at the time of the call.

Police sent a criminalist to the funeral home and the finger prints determined the person who had died was Pasiemiak.

Pasiemiak was around 50 years old.

