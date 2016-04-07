Battle Ground PD K-9 Luca receives protective vest

Battle Ground Police Department K-9 Luca received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. (Photo: City of Battle Ground)

A K-9 with the Battle Ground Police Department has new protection, thanks to a donation from a nonprofit group.

K-9 Luca received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was sponsored by Amber Will of Vancouver, and is embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of VPD K9 Ike."

Vancouver Police K-9 Ike was killed in the line of duty last September.

"We are grateful to Ms. Will and to Vested Interest in K9s for this generous donation," said Battle Ground City Manager Jeff Swanson. "This custom-made vest will afford him greater protection and security as he serves our community as a member of the Battle Ground Police Department."

Vested Interest in K9s says they have provided more than 1,700 protective vests for K-9 units in 49 states, using donations of more than $1.6 million.

