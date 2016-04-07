City leaders reach out to victims of gun violence: 'No Portlanders should be in this crossfire'

City leaders reached out to victims of gun violence Thursday and called for the shootings to stop.

There's already been an alarming amount of gun violence in Portland over the first several months of 2016.

Police said Thursday they have collected 400 bullet casings on the streets of Portland this year. Nearly three dozen people have been injured in the shootings and one person has been killed.

"No one's grandparents should be in this crossfire. No one's children should be in this crossfire. No Portlander should be in this crossfire," said Mayor Charlie Hales.

Nearly four dozens shots were fired Sunday morning across the street from Peninsula Park, the site of Thursday's gathering. Several homes were hit, including one belonging to an elderly couple.

"Please stop the shooting. We need to get back to caring for each other. Please put down the guns," said Charlie Mae Bradford, whose home was hit by the gunfire.

Hales said relying on an already overstretched police staff won't solve the problem. Instead, the consensus at Thursday's gathering was that the whole community needs to step forward.

Hales said one violent incident can lead to a dozen more.

"So that's why breaking the cycle is so important. And we all have to work together to do that. All of us have a role," Hales said.

