Hannah the Pet Society stops placing pets with families

Hannah the Pet Society made an announcement on Thursday saying they will stop placing pets with families, effective immediately.

The Department of Justice opened an investigation into the pet-leasing company last month, after reports surfaced that three dogs were euthanized, rather than being returned to partner rescue agencies.

FOX 12 confirmed with the Department of Justice that the investigation is still ongoing.

However, the company said this announcement has nothing to do with the investigation, it's simply based on a changing business model.

Hannah the Pet Society opened five years ago, and leases pets to members who pay a monthly fee, while the company covers food, vet care and behavior training.

Company leaders said they've learned that families don't need Hannah the Pet Society to find their pets for them anymore, they just need the company for continued care.

FOX 12 spoke with a woman in Hillsboro who got her English Bulldog from the company about a year and a half ago. She said she has a lot of questions.

"If they fold or go under, what happens to us? We don't technically own our dogs, they do," said Teresa Anderson. "We obviously want [the dog] and we would take ownership of her, but I think it would be unfair for them to charge us fees to break the contract at this point."

A spokesperson for Hannah the Pet Society told FOX 12 the announcement doesn't change anything for existing members.

Contracts are still valid, but if members would like to get out of it and take ownership of the pet, there could be costs associated with that.

If you have any questions about your contract, call Hannah the Pet Society directly.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.