Police searching for two men who robbed NE Portland pharmacy at gunpoint

Portland Police are searching for two suspects after they robbed a pharmacy in northeast Portland Thursday night.

Police responded to the robbery around 6:13 p.m.

Officers arrived at Paulesen's Pharmacy, located at the corner of NE 42nd and Sandy, and began searching for the suspects.

Police said the suspects, two African American men, possibly in their late teens or twenties, entered the pharmacy and one of the suspects displayed a handgun. The suspects robbed the pharmacy and then left.

An employee told FOX 12 the robbery happened fast and that it was very scary, with a gun pointed just inches from her head.

"Two young gentlemen came in, totally dressed in black with black hoodies, carrying gun. Came rushing into the store, around to the back, where we were counting the pills, telling us to get down."

A total of five employees were in the store at the time of the robbery. One employee said she's happy no one was hurt, but hopes police find the two men before they strike again.

"Because they will only escalate to do more. With both of them having guns already."

If you know anything about the robbery, please call Portland Police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.