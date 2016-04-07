Forest Grove HS students take advantage of sunny weather to prepare for plant sale

While some kids may have played hooky on Thursday so they could get outside and enjoy the sunshine, a group of Forest Grove High Schoolers didn't have to.

High School students involved in a horticulture class are require to get outside, get out in the sun and get dirty.

A few times a week the students get to work in the greenhouses right behind the school. They're tending to hundreds of pots of vegetables and flowers, many of which they started from just seeds.

In a few weeks, the students will host their annual plant sale with proceeds going right back to the horticulture class.

The recent mini heatwave not only gives the plants a big boost but also gives the students some sunny class time.

"It's great because I personally don't like sitting in school all day and so every other day I get to come outside when the weather's nice and we get to work in the greenhouses," said Forest Grove High student, Jared McKenna.

The Forest Grove High School plant sale will take place the last weekend in April and the first weekend in May.

