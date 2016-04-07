People enjoy warm weather in the Portland metro area

Many people were on the south waterfront in downtown Portland taking advantage of the beautiful blue skies and bright sunshine.

For many people in the Portland metro area, Thursday was all about having a bit of fun in the sun.

Some people who say they didn't even know each other decided to have an impromptu flag football game and make new friends while enjoying the weather. Schools on field trips got to have a picnic lunch.

Crews are working on getting the fountain just off Naito Parkway up and running again, de-winterizing it and getting it ready for the warm weather. They say they're sorry it wasn’t ready Thursday.

While no one expected temperatures to be this hot this early, people are loving it and hope the sun will stick around much longer.

"It’s hot," laughed Flora Fraizer. "It’s not raining. It’s nice out, get a tan."

Sarah Doney told Fox 12, "Oh, it’s so good, I miss it. And I never have a day off when it’s sunny."

The good news is that it will be sunny again on Friday, so people will have another chance to enjoy the beautiful weather.

