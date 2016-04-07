Protestors demand emergency rent freeze at rally in downtown Portland

Dozens of people living in Portland are being forced out of their homes due to the rising price of rent and on Thursday, hundreds of those people came together to demand an emergency rent freeze across Multnomah County.

In the last five years, Oregon's rent has increased about 24 percent, that's almost double the national average. In October, the City of Portland declared a renters state of emergency.

Since then, hundreds of people have been forced out of their homes by rising rent or no-cause evictions.

Local leaders say there needs to be more incentive for landlords to keep their prices affordable, but protestors say it come down to greed.

"Portland has become a popular place. People are moving here from all over the country and I think the unfortunate fact is a lot of landlords, people who own investment properties are greedy and they see people coming and they see prices going up and they say 'I can do that too, I can make a lot more money" so they raise rents and I don't think they're thinking about the families they are affecting."

Just last week, Governor Kate Brown signed two bills addressing housing concerns across the state.

Now, landlords have to give a 90-day notice of rent increase instead of 30, and your rent can't go up for one year when you rent month-to-month.

Protestors say it's not enough. They want no-cause evictions to be obliterated and want rent rates frozen across the city.

