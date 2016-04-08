Temperatures soar into the 70s on Mt. Hood

It was a very warm day on Mt. Hood, with temperatures soaring into the 70s.

It was a perfect day for some bluebird skiing and snowboarding.

“It was about 75 degrees. I think we easily could have gotten scorched if we didn’t wear suntan lotion,” snowboarder Nate Cox said.

“You can see everything. When it’s overcast, you can’t see the contours of the snow. You’ve got to go slower. It’s harder to see the terrain,” snowboarder Shawn Forney said.

Snow is sparse in the lower elevations, but there’s still plenty up above.

Skibowl has decided to shut down their lifts after this weekend.

Meadows will be closing down their lower area as well.

Hoodoo is following suit next weekend.

Meadows and Timberline stay open well into the spring, with Timberline even offering some summer skiing up high.

