Catching up with “Idol” Alum, Pacific Northwest native Daniel Seavey

Saying goodbye to American Idol is bittersweet for fans and contestants whose lives have been touched by the show, including former “Idol” contestant, Daniel Seavey.

His stage might be a little smaller now, but Daniel Seavey's determination is bigger than ever.

“I've been doing a lot of shows and a lot of writing, and I probably wouldn't do any of that if it weren't for Idol," Seavey tells Fox 12.

About a year has come and gone since Seavey was sent home from American Idol, and since then, life has been a bit different.

“[On the show] you were treated like a celebrity, and you get home and your mom is like 'do your laundry'. But I think it did help me a lot though, because it taught me that if I want to get back to the standpoint to where I don't even have to work anymore, I'm going to have to work a billion times harder than I was," says Seavey.

Even though he's back to doing his own laundry, Seavey is enjoying some of the perks of stardom, even when he's just hanging out with friends in Portland.

“I would say it's most fun, to be honest, when I’m with friends because it's just so funny when someone walks by and is like 'Hey it's Daniel!", and you laugh. It's a cool feeling, not gonna lie," Seavey tells us.

You could say Daniel made a few connections during his time on the show.

“Harry Connick Jr. said, ‘when I come to Portland you have to perform with me.’ I thought ‘OK whatever, I didn't believe him, obviously," Seavey recalls.

But Daniel did get the call, and the opportunity to perform with his newfound mentor.

And it gets even better.

“After the show Harry said, ‘I wish you could go on tour with me,’ and he said, ‘why don't you?” Seavey tells us.

After a quick chat with mom and dad, Daniel hit the road with Harry Connick Jr.

“It was everything I wanted it to be times ten. I thought, this is what I want to do," Seavey explains.

So, you can probably guess which judge is Daniel’s favorite.

“I would say Harry. Just because of everything he's done for me. He's like my other dad," Seavey says.

As the show wraps up its reign Daniel says it's a bittersweet goodbye, but will never forget his time on American idol.

"I think Idol was a genius idea. Before the show, the only way into the industry was through big labels that no one could get into unless you had all this money or knew someone. Idol opened it up to everyone. I didn't expect to go as far as I did, but it's done so much for me," says Seavey.

Daniel has another year of school to wrap up, then he says he's interested in studying music in college, and then eventually move down to Los Angeles.

But for now he still calls the Pacific Northwest home.

You can catch Daniel Seavey's upcoming performance at a benefit concert at Boomerang Cafe on April 15th in Vancouver.

