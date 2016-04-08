Tactical Negotiation Team called out to home in Cornelius

The Tactical Negotiation Team (TNT) has been called out to a home located in the area of 26th and Dogwood in Cornelius after a disturbance call.

Bob Ray with Washington County Sheriff's Office said police were called out to the home around 8 p.m. when a neighbor made a disturbance call.

Ray said an adult male who is well known to police and has a felony warrant is held up in the home. The man is the only person in the home.

At some point at least one shot was fired but no word on if the shot was fired by the wanted man or police, according to Ray.

Deputies took the man safely into custody a little after 11 P-M, Fox 12 confirmed.

