Deputies identify man shot in Cornelius standoff

A Cornelius man was hospitalized after he was shot by sheriff's deputies during a standoff Thursday night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on South 25th Avenue around 8 p.m. after a neighbor reported a man breaking windows and damaging property.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as Greg Moore, 54, was known to law enforcement and had an active felony warrant, was uncooperative.

As the situation escalated, deputies fired at least one shot at the man, who continued to refuse to leave the home.

After about an hour and a half, Moore exited the home and deputies took him into custody.

Deputies said the hospital reports Moore should fully recover from his injures.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team continues to investigate the incident with assistance from the Oregon State Police Forensics Unit.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.