Links featured on More Good Day Oregon- Friday, April 8

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon on Friday, April 8:
Do you have a pocket full of quarters and nothing to do this weekend? Forget laundry and head over to the newest spot in Portland. MORE took an inside look at Quarter World in northeast Portland. Learn more about them at WComHost.com and check out their Facebook page.
A Tigard father says he’s furious after learning his six-year-old son and a friend wandered away from Raleigh Hills School and down Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway Monday afternoon.More >
The sheriff of Mendocino County believes a crime was committed in connection with a Woodland family’s deadly crash off a cliff on the California coastline.More >
Portland residents should brace for potentially stormy weather this weekend as the FOX 12 weather team keeps a close eye on a storm that could disrupt an as-of-yet quiet weather pattern this spring.More >
A Tillamook hotel was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a guest passed out and others said they were puking, feeling nauseous and experiencing bouts of dizziness.More >
Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the January shooting death of a 30-year-old man in downtown Portland.More >
NASA scientists are trying to figure out what these formations on the surface of Mars are.More >
Justin Douglas Hatchell, 28, was sentenced in court Thursday after a jury found him guilty in two separate cases involving violence against women.More >
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 9000 block of South Schneider Road on Thursday afternoon.More >
An attempted murder suspect is in jail and a machete attack victim is in the hospital with severe injuries after an investigation that began with reports of a crash and shooting in the Gladstone area.More >
