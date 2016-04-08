Cuddle business hires male cuddler

Since Cuddle Up To Me launched in 2013, hundreds of people from around the world came to our area to try it.

Now Professional Cuddler Samantha Hess is trying to meet everyone’s cuddling needs.

She recently hired her first male cuddler known as Cam Cuddles. The 32 year old lives in Seaside and is a former art major from the University of Oregon.

Hess’ cuddle business on East Burnside exploded after she cuddled Host Nick Cannon on “America’s Got Talent” last year.

For more information about Cuddle Up to Me visit CuddleUpToMe.com.

