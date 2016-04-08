MORE chats with stars of hit show 'Outlander' - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE chats with stars of hit show 'Outlander'

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Many "Outlander" fans will be cuddled up on the couch this weekend catching the premiere of the second season. 

MORE was able chat with two of the stars from the popular show: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. 

They dished on everything from the Rose City to what fans can expect in the new season. 

The second season premieres Saturday night on Starz. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.