MORE chats with stars of hit show 'Outlander'

Many "Outlander" fans will be cuddled up on the couch this weekend catching the premiere of the second season.

MORE was able chat with two of the stars from the popular show: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

They dished on everything from the Rose City to what fans can expect in the new season.

The second season premieres Saturday night on Starz.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.