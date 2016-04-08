Deputies: Stolen property, drugs seized from two Linn Co. homes

Two people were arrested after detectives served two search warrants related to drugs and stolen property in Linn County, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the first warrant was served on Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Central Avenue in Lebanon.

Items seized included heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, 122 illegally possessed prescription pills, and stolen property related to identity theft.

Jerry Davis, 62, who lived on the property, was taken into custody on multiple charges including unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and parole violation.

A second search warrant was served on Thursday in the 2400 block of West Brush Creek Road in Sweet Home according to deputies.

Items seized from the property included methamphetamine, prescription medication, approximately three pounds of marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, drug paraphernalia, three marijuana plants, and 12 firearms.

Deputies said at least three of the firearms seized had been reported stolen from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on March 20.

Merry Brown, 46, who lived in the home, was taken into custody on multiple charges including unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and three counts of theft I by receiving.

Both investigations are still continuing, according to deputies.

