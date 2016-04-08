Crime Stoppers of Oregon seeks information on unsolved 2015 homicide

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help in solving a one-year-old downtown Portland homicide.

On Wednesday, April 15, 2015, Central Precinct Officers responded to Southwest Naito Parkway under the Morrison Bridge to check on a man down on the ground. He was later confirmed deceased.

According to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, the victim, Michael Harvey, 60, was homeless and may have been involved in an altercation with another homeless man.

The only suspect description available is a white male, 30 to 40 years old, average height and weight, and likely homeless.

According to Crime Stoppers, information about unsolved homicides can lead to a reward of up to $2,500 cash.

All other unsolved felony crimes are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.

You can remain anonymous, according to Crime Stoppers.

