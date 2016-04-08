Pacific Power to install new smart meters in 2018-19

Pacific Power plans to advance their power grid by installing 590,000 new smart meters for Oregon customers in 2018-2019.

According to Pacific Power, the new meters will provide customers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their electrical energy usage and enable smarter, more efficient management of the power grid.

The new meters will help keep operating costs down, improve safety, and improve customer service and reliability

"Installing smart meters is a key step towards the power grid of the future here in Oregon," said Stefan Bird, Pacific Power CEO. "What's great about this investment is the savings generated exceed the costs over the life of the meters, while providing immediate benefits to our customers. Over 64 million smart meters have been installed nationwide and we believe now is the right time to take advantage of improvements in cost and technology."

According to Pacific Power, they will complete the software system upgrades necessary to handle the new meters ahead of actual meter installations.

Meter installations are scheduled to begin in early 2018 and continue through the fall of 2019.

