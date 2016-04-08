Milwaukie girl named finalist in PETA’s Cutest Vegan Kids contest

A seven-year-old girl from Milwaukie has been named one of the top four female finalists in PETA’s Kids’ 2016 Cutest Vegan Kids contest.

Vivian Anderson went vegan at 2 ½ years old because she “couldn’t understand why people would want to eat baby chickens or drink another animal’s milk.”

Vivian’s parents are also vegan, and she helped her friends and older brother to become vegan too.

During Thanksgiving last year, Vivian helped homeless people by distributing vegan snacks.

She also helps animals by taking aerial gymnastics lessons so that someday she can join a Cirque du Soleil- style circus that does not force animals to perform.

In addition, Vivian also donates supplies to a local animal shelter where her family adopted their cat.

"Vivian's passion and creative spirit are an inspiration to young people everywhere," says PETA Senior Director of Youth Outreach and Campaigns Marta Holmberg. "PETA Kids views all the contestants as winners because they prove that even the littlest person can make a big difference for animals."

One boy and one girl will receive a trophy, an animal-friendly prize pack, and a year’s worth of bragging rights.

