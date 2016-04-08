Fire burns 7.3 acres of land near Hwy 20 in Linn Co.

A total of 7.3 acres of land was burned in a fire in Linn County, according to the Sweet Home Fire District.

The Sweet Home Fire District responded to the report of a structure fire near mile marker 53 on Santiam Highway at the intersection of Soda Fork Road.

There was minimal damage to the structure, but the fire quickly spread to the nearby hillside and replanted timber area.

According to the Sweet Home Fire Department, the fire claimed a total of 7.1 acres of land, and was stopped before it could destroy the large timber area.

Investigation indicates that the cause of the fire is believed to be from an electrical arc from wiring to a well house.

