New crosswalk upgrades aims to lower traffic related deaths in Portland

With more than a dozen deadly crashes so far this year in Portland, the city hopes new upgrades to crosswalks will help save lives.

One of the new rapid flash beacons is set up in East Portland at 151st Avenue, and there are 15 others nearby.

This comes one year after Portland adopted the ‘Vision Zero’ program, which is aimed at preventing crashes.

One woman says more needs to be done, but she is glad to see changes are happening.

The goal of Vision Zero is to have no traffic related deaths by 2025.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.