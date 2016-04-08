Fire damages apartment building in Longview

A fire damaged the outside of an apartment building in Longview Friday, according to Longview Police and Fire.

Units responded to the Fairway Apartments on Pennsylvania Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

When the first fire crews arrived, they found that the exterior wall of the two-story building was on fire.

According to Longview Police and Fire, it appears that the fire originated from smoking materials discarded in bark dust and shrubs, which spread to the building.

Ten people were evacuated from the building, but were allowed back in after firefighters determined it was safe.

No injuries were reported, according to Longview Police and Fire.

