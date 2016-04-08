McLoughlin Blvd. closed at Tacoma St. Saturday due to repaving

A southbound lane of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard will be closed Saturday, which could create traffic delays according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

PBOT said in a release that the lane will be closed between 12 a.m. and 8 p.m. from the Tacoma Street Overpass to Southeast Umatilla Street.

The lane closure is due to repaving after a recent emergency sewer repair, according to PBOT.

Northbound travel lanes on McLoughlin Boulevard will not be affected, according to PBOT.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says access from Southeast Umatilla Street to southbound McLoughlin Blvd will also be maintained.

The traveling public is advised to expect delays while repairs are being made.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

