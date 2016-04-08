Fire at Vancouver LDS church ruled arson; no suspects arrested

The fire at the LDS church in Vancouver has been ruled arson.

Damage left from a fire at a church in Vancouver.

A church fire in Vancouver has led to an arson investigation.

Firefighters responded to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the 2200 block of N.W. 99th St. at 6:55 a.m. Friday.

Four church members arrived to play basketball and smelled smoke. They entered the sanctuary and found the pulpit smoldering with items on top of it on fire.

They called 911.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and then ventilated the sanctuary.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and an arson investigation was launched.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available.

