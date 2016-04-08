Timber Joey surprises boy, 8, who nearly died at Portland hospital

Landon was too sick to interact with Timber Joey when he previously visited the hospital. (Source: Jenn Breshears)

The boy had MRSA, influenza B and pneumonia attack his body all at once. (Source: KPTV)

Timber Joey surprised a local boy who spent more than two weeks in the hospital. (Source: KPTV)

A local boy who nearly died, after doctors said MRSA, influenza B and pneumonia attacked his body all at once, got quite the surprise Friday as he left the hospital.

Landon, 8, was in the pediatric intensive care unity at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland for weeks. Timber Joey just happened to be visiting the hospital at that time, but Landon was too sick to really interact with him.

So, Timber Joey returned to the hospital Friday, just to surprise Landon.

“This is pretty incredible,” said Timber Joey. “I was here just over a week ago and there were tubes and wires everywhere, I had to cape up and wear a mask to go in his room.”

Landon was rushed to the hospital weeks ago after family said he developed a sudden cough and was having trouble breathing.

A matter of hours later, doctors said he tested positive for influenza B, pneumonia, and MRSA. They said if his treatment was delayed even by six to eight hours, he might not have survived.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for everyone in the family,” said mother Jenn Breshears.

Landon pulled through. To celebrate the boy they call the toughest patient they’ve ever met, his doctors and nurses threw Landon a surprise goodbye party.

A moment that brought his mother to tears.

“You guys saved his life, and I seriously cannot thank you enough, every single person here,” said Breshears as she addressed the room.

A party that Timber Joey himself said he just couldn’t miss.

“They told me he was really strong, and he gave me the thumbs up when they were saying that. I guess I need to start believing in doctors a little bit more,” said Timber Joey.

Landon and Timber Joey even discussed going on a fishing trip together now that he’s better. One of the many things Landon says he’s looking forward to now that he gets to go home.

