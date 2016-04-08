Hit-and-run driver crashed into light pole outside Sherwood Home - KPTV - FOX 12

Hit-and-run driver crashed into light pole outside Sherwood Home Depot

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a light pole outside the Sherwood Home Depot store.

Officers responded to Southwest Langer Farms Parkway between the store and Tualatin Sherwood Road at 11:44 p.m. Thursday.

Someone drove into a planter area off the roadway, hit a sprinkler control box and slammed into a light pole.

Water was spraying from the broken sprinkler pipes. Portland General Electric crews had to cut down the pole.

A suspect vehicle was not found in the area, but officers did recover a number of parts from the car at the crash scene. It is believed to be a blue Scion XB, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

