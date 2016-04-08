Portland sunglasses company making styles out of sustainable wood

The designs from Shwood Sunglasses are named after streets in Portland, and are made with sustainable wood. (KPTV)

Friday was the perfect time to try a totally Portland creation designed to help protect eyes on sunny days.

Shwood Sunglasses are made out of wood and are sold at stores across the country and even in Australia.

The sunglasses, which feature wood frames or wood inlays, are made from about ten different types of sustainably harvested wood. They’re all named after Oregon cities and streets in Portland.

It all started with a pair of wood frame sunglasses Eric Singer made from a tree branch ten years ago.

Things have changed a lot since then. Singer has some business partners, and the company operates out of a warehouse in in southeast Portland where staffers makes upwards of 350 pairs of sunglasses a day.

“All of the wood frames are completely made here in Portland. From raw lumber all the way to the finished product and out the door,” Singer explained. “We do a lot here in house. All of our sales, marketing, customer service, the production, all under the same roof.”

Sales spike in the summer, so they’ve already started ramping up production to get ready for the busy season.

Shwood has a showroom in southeast Portland, and customers can also buy the sunglasses online and in stores around Portland.