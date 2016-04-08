Hillsboro School District prepares for emergency with reunification drill

The reunification drill at Hillsboro Stadium served as practice for the complicated task of reuniting parents and their children in an emergency.

Staff worked to match up each student with the correct parent during a reunification drill at Hillsboro Stadium on Friday.

Hundreds of people gathered at Hillsboro Stadium Friday, but it wasn't for a sporting event.

The Hillsboro School District put on a large-scale rehearsal for a situation they hope will never happen.

On Friday, everyone played a role and prepared for every possible scenario, from sending text messages to getting medication to those who need it.

"In a real case scenario, I know there would be a lot more panic, but I now that everyone is doing the best they can," said parent volunteer Steve House.

Camera crews recorded Friday's reunification drill and it will be edited into a presentation to share with other organizations looking to improve their emergency procedures.

