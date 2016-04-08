Families enjoy sunny Friday at Waterfront Park

Families enjoyed Friday's record weather by playing in the fountain at Waterfront Park. (KPTV)

Portland city workers were working to get the fountain in Waterfront Park flowing for people enjoying the record high temperatures Friday.

By the afternoon, the fountain was up and running as crowds were having a blast on what felt like a summer day in April.

The waterfront was buzzing with mobs of people, with bikers, walkers, kite fliers and families all wanting to soak in the sun.

A lot of people who took the opportunity to eat out on the famous Veritable Quandary patio, something they said they wanted to do while they have the chance.

Earlier this year Multnomah County announced they're buying the historic restaurant so they can demolish it and make way for a new courthouse.

People at the restaurant said on a day with the gorgeous weather seen Friday, it was exactly where they wanted to be.

“I first went here thirty-something years ago and sat out on the patio,” customer Skip Farmer said. “It was the first place I came to in Portland and I want to enjoy it again. Warm day, beautiful people, great food and a bit of nostalgia.”

Veritable Quandary will stay open for the rest of the summer, so there is still some time to enjoy that beautiful patio.

