Local wineries benefit from mini-heat wave

Many people are enjoying the mini-heat wave happening in the Pacific Northwest, especially people who work in the wine industry.

It was a perfect day in wine country for some tasting and touring local vineyards. FOX 12 stopped by Stoller Winery in Dayton, where many people were enjoying the sunshine and rosé.

The mini-heat wave is not only a nice boost for business but for the grapes as well.

After a rainy couple of months, President Gary Mortensen said the recent burst of heat will give the grape vines exactly what they need.

"The vines will be growing prolifically during the nice, warm time. We had a very early harvest last year and we're looking to be just a few days behind that historic, early harvest. So I think it's fair to say we're tracking to another earlyish harvest."

Mortensen said that once they stop seeing morning frost on the wines, that means summer is just around the corner.

