Community members gather to discuss growing problem of violence in Portland

A large group gathered in northeast Portland on Friday hoping to bring peace to their communities after a recent increase in gang violence.

Mayor Charlie Hales joined the group at the Community Peace Collaborative meeting at North Portland Community Policing Center.

The group is made up of several different agencies and groups, including police officers, businesses and churches, who are looking for ways to solve community issues, especially violence.

"We talked about engagement, which ultimately, the foundation is relationships so really we've gotta get to know people. We need to get to know those who are being impacted and affected," said Bishop Steven Holt with The International Fellowship Family.

If you would like to get involved, the meetings are held every other Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and are open to the public.

