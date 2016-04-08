Fire damages car, house in Beaverton

A fire damaged a car and a home in Beaverton early Friday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

TVF&R said they were called out to the fire around 5:10 p.m.

The fire started in the car and extended to the home. The fire also burned an overhead power line.

Fire doubles in size every minute and spreads quickly. Get out and stay clear of a burning vehicle or residence. (1) pic.twitter.com/8xl6ee9TuD — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 9, 2016

TVF&R managed to extinguish the fire quickly and roped off the live power line.

Citizen video given with permission by Katie Dunn #BeSafe (2) pic.twitter.com/ZITdF3sd4Y — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 9, 2016

Everyone inside the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

