Fire damages car, house in Beaverton

A fire damaged a car and a home in Beaverton early Friday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

TVF&R said they were called out to the fire around 5:10 p.m.

The fire started in the car and extended to the home. The fire also burned an overhead power line.

TVF&R managed to extinguish the fire quickly and roped off the live power line.

Everyone inside the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

