Oregon City fishing guide sentenced to 10 days in jail for wildlife violations

An Oregon City fishing guide has been sentenced to 10 days in jail after he pled guilty to committing fishing violations while working as a guide.

Oregon State Police opened an investigation into Wayne Priddy, 59, after they learned of a fishing trip where the clients had not only kept a foul-hooked salmon, but continued to fish once they reached their individual limit and failed to validate their catch.

OSP said the investigated also revealed that Priddy helped his customers violate wildlife laws while he was working as a guide on Tillamook Bay.

Priddy was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts of aiding in a wildlife offense and two misdemeanor counts of failure to record/validate salmon.

On April 2, Priddy pled guilty to one count of aiding in a wildlife offense. He was sentenced to ten days in jail minus time already served, 36 month probation, $250.00 in fines, and he must forfeit all property to OSP.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.