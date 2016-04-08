Police: Shots fired between two vehicles in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Shots fired between two vehicles in NE Portland

Portland Police responded to the report of people in two vehicles shooting at each other in northeast Portland Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and Northeast Jessup Street.

Police said the suspects vehicles are a black sedan, possibly 4-door, and a silver or white sedan. The suspect in the silver or white sedan was described as a heavy set black man.

Officers responded to the area and are searching for the suspects.

Police have closed down Martin Luther King Blvd. from Ainsworth St. to Rosa Parks while the Gang Violence Response Team investigates. The area will remain closed for about an hour.

Police said they recovered evidence of a shooting. They have not located any victims.at this time.

