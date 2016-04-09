Police pursue stolen vehicle, suspect flees scene in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police pursue stolen vehicle, suspect flees scene in SE Portland

Portland Police were involved in a short pursuit after a man in a stolen vehicle refused to pull over and fled in southeast Portland.

Police said a little before 7 p.m. they saw a car driving recklessly in the area of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Mill Street. Officers tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over and fled the area.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Ladd's Addition where the driver fled the car on foot. A passenger stayed with the vehicle.

Police said the suspect ran behind a house in the 1900 block of Southeast Larch. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5'4" with a medium build and was wearing a white tee-shirt.

Police recovered the stolen car.

