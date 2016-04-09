SE Portland homeowners discover military tags in backyard

For spring cleaning, Eric Besau and Steve Scott planted trees in their southeast Portland backyard on Thursday and discovered something in the dirt that didn't belong there.

"Digging and planting and shoveling holes," Besau said. "[Scott] said he saw something that look like dog tags in the dirt."

They found a set of military tags.

SE Homeowners were doing yard work when they found this! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zyjSvgyR2H — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 9, 2016

“It’s a mystery,” Besau said. “Who was this woman?”

The two said they went online to try to find Mary D. Argianas’ family. Besau said through obituaries and a Google search they found out she was born in 1920, enlisted in WW2 in 1942 and passed away in 2010.

“There’s got to be a story behind it,” Besau said.

Besau and Scott hope to find Argianas’ family and return her tags to them.

If you have any information on Mary D. Argianas send us an email at fox12news@kptv.com or call KPTV at 503-906-1249.

