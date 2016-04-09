Portland mayoral candidates talk housing crisis

Portland mayoral candidates met Friday at Eliot Chapel of the First Unitarian Church to talk about the city’s housing crisis. (Mega Sugianto/KPTV)

People hoping to be Portland’s next mayor discussed a major issue in the Rose City Friday night - the housing crisis.

Organizers said they wanted the candidates to discuss ways for Portland to achieve solutions during a time when rent and housing prices have skyrocketed.

For the most part the candidates agreed on issues, like considering rent control and working on affordability.

Candidate Deborah Harris: wants to put a rep. For ea. of 7 districts to monitor minorities/immigrant group. pic.twitter.com/UyxILwHeQA — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 8, 2016

Candidate Bim Ditson: "people are getting uprooted in the first place." Wants to get away from "band-aid system" pic.twitter.com/kQm7iQhbuj — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 8, 2016

Candidate Sarah Iannarone: Wants more accountability in system, to remove discrimination in app process pic.twitter.com/Voo3D19XWq — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 8, 2016

Candidate Jules Bailey: wants to enforce, strengthen current laws. Said there is discrimination within app process. pic.twitter.com/53AZi47Afk — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 8, 2016

Candidate Ted Wheeler: wants to give info. & edu. to landlords and need a robust system. pic.twitter.com/tgtslrrRiS — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 8, 2016

People in the audience said they hope some good comes from the forum.

“A lot of creative ideas came forward and i hope we really do follow through with them because it really is an emergency now,” audience member Bill Youngren said. “We have to act this moment. We have to act fast and we have to act smart."

There were some fireworks at the event, with reports claiming candidate Jessie Sponberg got up and left after a confrontation with fellow candidate Jules Bailey.

Sponberg tweeted shortly after saying he couldn't quietly share the space.

Didn't see him during forum. People tell me he was kicked out from convo. b/c he was "too blunt" and rude. pic.twitter.com/zciXVf5bMA — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 8, 2016

