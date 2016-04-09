Portland mayoral candidates talk housing crisis - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland mayoral candidates talk housing crisis

Portland mayoral candidates met Friday at Eliot Chapel of the First Unitarian Church to talk about the city’s housing crisis. (Mega Sugianto/KPTV) Portland mayoral candidates met Friday at Eliot Chapel of the First Unitarian Church to talk about the city’s housing crisis. (Mega Sugianto/KPTV)
People hoping to be Portland’s next mayor discussed a major issue in the Rose City Friday night - the housing crisis.

Organizers said they wanted the candidates to discuss ways for Portland to achieve solutions during a time when rent and housing prices have skyrocketed.

For the most part the candidates agreed on issues, like considering rent control and working on affordability.

People in the audience said they hope some good comes from the forum.

“A lot of creative ideas came forward and i hope we really do follow through with them because it really is an emergency now,” audience member Bill Youngren said. “We have to act this moment. We have to act fast and we have to act smart."

There were some fireworks at the event, with reports claiming candidate Jessie Sponberg got up and left after a confrontation with fellow candidate Jules Bailey.

Sponberg tweeted shortly after saying he couldn't quietly share the space.

