Dispensaries on both sides of the state line competing hard for pot customers

Even with a head start in legal marijuana sales, Washington dispensaries like New Vansterdam in Vancouver are now facing stiff competition from shops across the state line in Oregon. (KPTV)

Since the legalization of marijuana in Oregon, competition between pot shops along the Oregon - Washington state line has been fierce.

Washington legalized marijuana about a year before Oregon, but now some shops in Washington claim they have seen a dip in business since Oregon legalized recreational pot sales.

Dominic Bianchini, the manager at the New Vansterdam dispensary in Vancouver, said things like edibles and concentrates, which are not yet for sale in Oregon, help draw in customers.

He also said a gap between the laws in Oregon and Washington appeals to some buyers.

“I would like to think that there is more than just that. Definitely here at New Vansterdam customer service, knowledge and stuff like that is something we strive for,” Bianchini said. “Another problem with the Oregon market is you are only allowed to legally get 7 grams when you go in. Here you can get 28 grams of marijuana per day. They also take all of your information when you enter places in Portland and Oregon, and none of that’s here. We just make sure you have a valid ID.”

Bianchini said that early on, price-fixing and high taxes were an issue with customers, but as the industry grows his shop can work with farmers and suppliers to keep prices in competition with shops on the other side of the Columbia.

