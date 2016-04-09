Two injured in shooting at NE 82nd Ave.

The Gang Violence Response Team is investigating a shooting that injured at least two people.

Officers were called to Northeast 82nd Avenue and Fremont just before 11:30 p.m. Friday to reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to recover, according to police.

Police said they believe they were in a parking lot when someone fired at them.

