Kids attend charity clinic organized by members of the Portland Timbers

A few members of the Portland Timbers took some time off Friday to give back to the community.

A group of kids attended a clinic at the Timbers Training Center with forward Darlington Nagbe.

This is part of the team’s community outreach platform, Stand Together.

Kids heard some words of wisdom from Coach Caleb Porter, hit the field with Nagbe, and gained some professional advice from assistant coaches.

