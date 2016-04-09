Crews investigate fire at Imagination Station as arson

Crews responded to a fire early Saturday morning at the Imagination Station playground in Troutdale.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office the fire happened around 4:14 a.m. and is being investigated as arson.

Deputies add there are surveillance cameras near by and they are investigating the footage.

Fire investigators say fire at Imagination Station in Troutdale was intentional. There's a sign: "this is sad :(" pic.twitter.com/VwC2Vq5AXB — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 10, 2016

Several units from the Gresham Fire Department arrived and were able to put out the fire, which destroyed a good portion of the wooden playground structure at the park. No other structures were affected.

Troutdale mayor Doug Daoust said he was not expecting the public to react in such a positive way. Douse said people in the community and various organizations have reached out to help.

Hours after the fire, the community created a Facebook page called Rebuild Imagination Station.

Daoust said Imagination Station is one of the busiest playgrounds in East Multnomah County, and that, "it’s been that way for 22 years,” Douse said.

Daoust adds the playground was built in 1994 from scratch and many volunteers pitched in.

“We’re not going to let this define the outcome of the community,” Larry Morgan with city council said.

Morgan said there is a city council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. where this will be a main topic. Daoust said he plans on setting up a place where people can donate or help Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to please call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-261-2847.

