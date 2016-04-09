Six units burned in 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Portland

Two units were burned in an 2-alarm apartment fire Saturday at 18392 NW Chemeketa Lane, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

According to TVF and R, crews responded to the apartment complex just south of the PCC Rock Creek Campus after multiple reports of black smoke on the outside of one of the first floor units.

The Fire spread from the outside of the twelve unit complex to the inside and spread rapidly to the second and third floor.

"It was horrific," neighbor Karen Bush said. "It was really scary and people were yelling to make sure people were getting out of the building."

Crews worked for nearly 45 minutes to ensure the fire was out by extinguishing hot spots from the roof and pulling ceiling form inside apartments.

According to TVF and R, all residents were able to exit the complex safely.

No injuries reported at Westridge Apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/O1LumoQxlI — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 9, 2016

Investigators determined that the fire started on a balcony, but it is unclear exactly how it started.

Three adults are displace from six uninhabitable apartment units, according to TVF and R. Firefighters and apartment managers are working to identify people who may be displace, but were not home at the time of the fire.

