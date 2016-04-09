Cafe employees receive extra $30 in their paycheck so they can g - KPTV - FOX 12

Cafe employees receive extra $30 in their paycheck so they can give back

(Courtesy: Kandra Kent/KPTV) (Courtesy: Kandra Kent/KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

One Northeast Portland cafe is promoting generosity in a unique way, by giving employees extra money in their paychecks so they can give back to those in need.

The idea is called the Freedom to Give Initiative.

Each employee at Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai receives an extra $30 on top of each regular paycheck so they can share the joy of intentional generosity.

“It's been amazing to hear their stories of opportunities to be generous that have presented themselves as they realize they can give without having to worry about their own finances.” said Nate Snell, one of the owners of the cafe.

